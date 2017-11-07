2 injured after fire in Opp - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

2 injured after fire in Opp

(Source: Opp Fire Department) (Source: Opp Fire Department)
Opp, AL (WSFA) -

The Opp Fire Department is investigating after a fire left two people injured on Tuesday.

According to Opp Fire officials, the fire happened on Mullins Avenue. Two people were rescued from the residence and transported to the University of South Alabama's Medical Center in Mobile for treatment. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

