Armed robbery suspect sought by Dale County law enforcement

The Dale County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who committed an armed robbery at an Ariton store Friday night.

Investigators said the suspect walked into the Dollar General around 9:15 p.m. armed with a handgun, then demanded money. He was wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, and a black mask, employees told officers.

Investigators have a "person of interest" but are still seeking information from the public about the case. A cash reward is being offered for info that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Tips can be made anonymously at DaleSO.com or at 334-774-2335. 

