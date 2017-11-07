Armed robbery suspect sought by Dale County law enforcement

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing expensive tools from Home Depot stores in two states.More >>
Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing expensive tools from Home Depot stores in two states.More >>
Police and first responders are on the scene of a shooting in Montgomery.More >>
Police and first responders are on the scene of a shooting in Montgomery.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
The Dale County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who committed an armed robbery at an Ariton store Friday night.More >>
The Dale County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who committed an armed robbery at an Ariton store Friday night.More >>
Lanett police have arrested a third suspect in the Club Addiction shooting that happened on October 22.More >>
Lanett police have arrested a third suspect in the Club Addiction shooting that happened on October 22.More >>
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either of those men could earn a cash reward by calling CrimeStoppers. The number is 215-STOP.More >>
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either of those men could earn a cash reward by calling CrimeStoppers. The number is 215-STOP.More >>
Two roommates identified as Robert Muckenfuss, 32, and Gregory Spratling, 34, are now facing charges ranging from car break-ins to burglaries and thefts.More >>
Two roommates identified as Robert Muckenfuss, 32, and Gregory Spratling, 34, are now facing charges ranging from car break-ins to burglaries and thefts.More >>
A Montgomery man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges in connection to a missing girl, the Prattville Police Department confirmed Monday.More >>
A Montgomery man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges in connection to a missing girl, the Prattville Police Department confirmed Monday.More >>
Marcus Golson, the 34-year-old Autauga County man who recently charged with 21 counts of animal cruelty, is now facing a Class-C felony dogfighting charge.More >>
Marcus Golson, the 34-year-old Autauga County man who recently charged with 21 counts of animal cruelty, is now facing a Class-C felony dogfighting charge.More >>
Two minors have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery that was reported by the victim to school security officers at Jeff Davis High School, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Friday.More >>
Two minors have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery that was reported by the victim to school security officers at Jeff Davis High School, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Friday.More >>