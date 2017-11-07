Families of the year: How post-it notes helped one family through a crisis

This week we are recognizing this year's Families of the Year presented by The Family Guidance Center of Alabama and for one family Post-it notes got them through some tough times.

Dalvin and Erica Worthington got married while in college. Since then the two, along with their two children, have lived hear and far. North Carolina, San Diego, California and Seoul, South Korea. Along the way, they've learned a lot about family.

"I think it's important because if you have a strong marriage then you can have a strong family. If you have a strong family, you can have a strong community," Erica said.

Their family faith was tested during a crisis. Erica fell ill and was admitted to the hospital. Around the same time, Dalvin had to rush his mother-in-law to the hospital. He later learned his mother in North Carolina was rushed to the emergency room in North Carolina.

"When I came home from the ER with my mother-in-law, I came home to two children who had posted notes of encouragement around the house - 'It will get better,' 'It will get better,' Bible verses. That helped me and pushed me through," Dalvin said.

His daughter Ashleigh calls her family strong.

"Just seeing them, you know, go through the worst in life and the best situations and it's real inspiring it helps me think if they can get through something so rough in life I can," Ashleigh said.

Whether it's the best of times or the worst of times, the Worthingtons know they can get through it with the help of family.

The Worthingtons have a another child in Atlanta working as a chef.

