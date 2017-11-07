Lanier, Lee, Park Crossing split 3-way tie for City Championship

Three teams from Fever Country will split this year's City Championship. Lanier, Lee and Park Crossing High School all finished in a three-way tie for the top spot.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
SEC East Division Champions Georgia travel to the Plains for a top 10 showdown with Auburn.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
W.F. Burns Middle School had their pep rally as a funeral service and the players and cheerleaders ripped the opposing team’s mascot, the Long Cane Middle School Cougar's, into shreds.More >>
According to Alabama's athletics director, freshman basketball player Colin Sexton will not see any playing time until an eligibility issue is resolved with the NCAA.More >>
Coastal Carolina carries a 1-8 record into Saturday's contest, but in its last game the team came close to defeating SEC opponent Arkansas on the road, losing by only one point.More >>
With the last game of the season approaching, Faulkner will remain at home to face Edward Waters, a team that is 1-8.More >>
According to a report from Sports Illustrated, multiple players on the University of Alabama's 2009 BCS National Championship team might have been paid for autographs in December 2009 before the championship game against the Texas Longhorns.More >>
Saturday’s game against LSU left three Bama defensive players injured.More >>
