Lanier, Lee, Park Crossing split 3-way tie for City Championship

Three teams from Fever Country will split this year's City Championship. Lanier, Lee and Park Crossing all finished in a three-way tie for the top spot.

All three head coaches were present Tuesday at Montgomery Public Schools, and each took a picture with the City Championship trophy.

Lanier finished the season with an 8-2 record and 4-2 in the region. The Sidney Lanier defense stifled opponents all season long, allowing just 12.9 points per game. Behind head coach Marvin Cunningham, the Poets will play host to Paul Bryant High School Friday night in the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs.

Lee High School had the worst record among the three teams splitting the championship, but the Generals still finished 6-3, and 4-2 in the region. While Park Crossing beat Lanier, and while Lee lost to Lanier, Lee got the best of Park Crossing 28-17 on Sept. 1. The high-powered Generals offense put out 33.7 points per game. Lee will be on the road this Friday in round 1 of the AHSAA playoffs. The Generals will kick against Fairhope High School.

Behind head coach Smitty Grider, Park Crossing soared to a 9-1 record overall and a perfect 6-0 in the region, both bests among the three. With the only blemish coming against Lee, the Thunderbirds then ripped off eight-straight wins. The Birds averaged a breathtaking 41.6 points per game. Park Crossing scored below 30 points only once all season, and will look to put up a big number on Friday night's scoreboard when they welcome Bessemer City in for the first round of the AHSAA playoffs.

All games Friday night will kick at 7 p.m.

