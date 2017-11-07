Tip leads to arrest of woman in Prattville counterfeit money case

Thanks to an anonymous tip called into CrimeStoppers, the Prattville Police Department has identified and arrested the suspect in an investigation of counterfeit money being passed at area businesses.

Police went to the Montgomery home of Nashanna Lafaye Bell Wednesday but she was not there. She arrived shortly afterward and turned herself in.

Bell is charged with now charged with two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was taken to the Autauga County Metro Jail and bond was set at $10,000.

Bell was seen on security camera on Oct. 29 allegedly passing fake bills when she bought approximately $300 worth of goods at a Prattville retailer.

A week later on Nov. 5, she was seen again as she allegedly attempted to pass another $200 in fake money. When the cashier noticed the bills and called a manager, Bell is said to have fled the store before management or police could speak with her.

