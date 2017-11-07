Woman wanted for passing fake money in Prattville area

Prattville investigators are looking for a woman who is passing counterfeit money at area businesses.

The suspect is first known to have passed the fake bills on Oct. 29 when she bought approximately $300 worth of goods at a Prattville retailer. She was captured on camera during that incident.

A week later on Nov. 5, the woman was spotted again as she attempted to pass another $200 in fake money. During this occasion, the cashier noticed the bills and called a manager. The unidentified suspect then fled the store before management or police could speak with her.

During the first incident, police say the woman had a small child with her, possibly with special needs. She was alone on the second attempt.

A vehicle description was not available in either case.

Anyone who can ID the woman or knows her location should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

