Sign up for Alabama Down Syndrome license plate - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Sign up for Alabama Down Syndrome license plate

(WSFA) -

If you would like to pledge a commitment to order an Alabama Down Syndrome license plate, you can do so at this link:

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eenzh9pva01a2bca&llr=bs76y9sab

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly