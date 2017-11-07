Controversy after claims that Dothan city commissioner lives outside district

An investigation may soon be underway to determine if Dothan City Commissioner Kevin Dorsey, District 1, actually lives in the district he represents.

At Tuesday's City Commission meeting, two community members addressed the full council claiming Dorsey does not live at 205 Doris Lane.

Kevin Saffold was one of those community members. He claims Dorsey lives at another address. He's asked the city to look into the concerns and is asking Dorsey to step down if he lives outside the district.

"If the laws and secretary of state regulates these are election rules, that he must stay in the district he claims he stays in - his feet should be held to the fire. He should be accountable for it," said Saffold.

Saffold referenced a video posted on Facebook of a woman being evicted from the home on Doris Lane. Community activist Ruth Page Nelson claims the woman in the video was a tenant in the home and Dorsey was the landlord.

Following the meeting, Dorsey addressed the comments saying he owns the home and the utilities are in his name. He said there are bigger issues facing the community and where he lives isn't one of them.

"I pay the mortgage. We have affordable housing we're in need of. We have people calling me about paying for funerals. There are so many other greater issues. I don't have the time or energy to address that. Anybody who wants to know, call me," Dorsey stated.

According to Mayor Mark Saliba, he will work with the city attorney to talk about next steps now that the claims have been brought before the council.

"It's serious allegations when someone brings those kind of concerns about a commissioner," the mayor said. "We're going to do the right thing and the appropriate thing, which would be to contact the secretary of state and see what's the responsibility of the administrative portion of our government."

Saliba says before the election, the city clerk's office does verify a candidate's address. According to the city clerk's office, Commissioner Dorsey signed a Statement of Candidacy, which confirms the candidate is a citizen of Dothan, meets the qualifications and lives at the address listed. The clerk's office also says they verify a candidate's address with the voter registration office.

Dorsey's document lists Doris Lane as his residence.

