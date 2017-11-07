Selma police officer makes history with promotion

Natasha Fowlkes is a veteran officer with the Selma Police Department and recently made history.

With a promotion, Fowlkes has become the first African-American woman to ever become a captain in the police department.

‘It is exciting and such an honor," she admitted. "I keep signing lieutenant on all the paperwork, but I am getting used to being captain,’ she went on.

Fowlkes’ primary job will be to run the day-to-day operations of the police department. She said she has dreams of becoming police chief one day.

Capt. Johnny King has more than 30 years with the department and is expected to retire sometime soon.

