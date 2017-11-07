Auburn warning against counterfeit tickets for upcoming games

The Auburn Athletics Ticket Office is warning fans to be on the lookout for counterfeit tickets. More specifically, the department is warning about the high-potential of purchasing a counterfeit ticket for the upcoming Georgia game as well as the Iron Bowl game.

The department says the only authorized outlets are the schools' ticket offices, ReplyBuy and Stub Hub. Any fan found in possession of a counterfeit ticket will be escorted out of the stadium immediately.

According to the ticket office, lately they have seen an uptick in seat location fraud, where the incorrect seat location is being photoshopped onto print-at-home paper tickets.

Fans curious about whether the ticket they purchased is authentic or not, can approach Gate 13, the Auburn Arena Box Office and any of the three Jordan-Hare Stadium ticket box offices.

Counterfeit sellers have been known to travel by bike so they can move away quickly, but someone re-selling tickets must have a license. The license will have a city-issued badge as well as a picture of the re-seller.

However, just because a person is licensed to re-sell tickets, does not mean the tickets they are re-selling are valid. The ticket office recommends asking the person selling you your ticket(s) to accompany you to the gates to verify the ticket or tickets. If that person refuses, the department advises proceeding with caution.

If you suspect anyone to be selling counterfeit tickets, the athletics department recommends emailing gameday@auburn.edu, or text "AUBURN" followed by the complaint to 609050, or simply call 334-844-4750.

