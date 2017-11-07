2 wanted for Halloween morning battery thefts in Montgomery

Two men creeping through the cover of Halloween darkness are now wanted for their spooky (read: illegal) ways.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says it wants to identify and arrest the men, caught on video trying to steal batteries from multiple vehicles around 4:15 a.m. on Oct. 31.

All the vehicles targeted were located behind a business in the Wares Ferry Road area, though the duo was only able to steal a single battery.

There's a negative and a positive to this investigation. On the negative side, one of the suspects is completely covered from head to toe, making it more difficult to identify him. On the positive side, the other suspect didn't do much to dress up and makes no attempts to conceal his identity.

With the public's help, both battery burglars could be charged. Call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP if you can ID either suspect.

Tips could lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.