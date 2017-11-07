Montgomery mayor to appoint an acting DPS director in 10 days

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange confirmed Tuesday he will appoint a new public safety director sometime over the next ten days.

Current DPS Director Chris Murphy announced his retirement on Monday, effective Dec. 31. Murphy served as DPS director for seven years.

Strange said the new leader of public safety will not have a law enforcement background, instead one in leadership.

“We have a police chief, we have a fire chief, we have an EMA director and a director of communications that does that activity,” the mayor said, citing their specific training. “ We need someone to meld those positions together, to really take us to the next step and to get us all on the same sheet of paper.”

Strange also confirmed those in public safety leadership are not aware of his short list for Murphy’s successor.

“The actual time frame didn’t start until yesterday at 1 pm,” Strange said citing the official starting point to appoint a new director. “I’ve had some conversations, talked to a couple of people, but I haven’t actually done the issue of the very specific person I have in mind.”

Strange describes the potential candidate as someone who is known to Montgomery, and highly revered. He said he will have a meeting with the chiefs next week and set the agenda before bringing in the new appointment.

Strange defended the position of public safety director, citing the need for a specific leader to oversee Montgomery’s public safety sector and its $100 million budget.

Even though the public safety director works at the pleasure of the mayor, Strange said the next DPS director will work in an acting capacity because he doesn’t have the authority to fill the full-time position.

“I think we can do it for some period of time,” the mayor explained of the acting capacity. “It takes some paperwork to get done, we have to test it out, if you will. We’ve done this with some acting people, and we’ve not had a drawback yet.”

Strange also said Murphy’s departure is not untimely. In fact, Murphy had approached him months ago to begin discussing his retirement.

Murphy will join the international security consulting firm, Merletti, Gonzales & Associates, formed by former colleagues in the U.S. Secret Service.

“I think it was time for he and his family,” Strange said. “He will take the entire month of December off with accrued leave, so his last day will be the last part of November. He’s going to take a vacation time next week, and he’s actually going to go on an assignment while on vacation with this organization he’s going to be associated with to get a feel for it.”

