Suspended AU basketball coach indicted on multiple federal charges

Suspended Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person was formally indicted Tuesday following his September arrest.

Person is one of 10 people, including four NCAA coaches, who have been arrested in an ongoing, multi-year FBI probe of "the criminal influence of money on coaches and student-athletes" in college basketball.

The 27-page indictment accuses Person and another defendant, Rashan Michel, of taking part in a bribery scheme in exchange for influencing student-athletes to use the services of the bribe-payers once they entered the NBA.

The six counts in the indictment include conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes and gratuities by an agent of a federally funded organization, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and Travel Act conspiracy.

Following his arrest, Auburn University immediately suspended Person without pay.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.