Alabama remains No. 2 in CFB Playoff rankings, Auburn jumps to No. 10

We’ll have to wait until Tuesday to see if the No. 2 Crimson Tide did enough to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in their 24-10 win over No. 19 LSU Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium.More >>
Georgia’s balanced offense and two Jake Fromm passing touchdowns would be too much for Carolina to overcome as the Gamecocks fell to the top-ranked Bulldogs 24-10.More >>
In a game that began as a defensive battle, the Auburn offense came to life in what soon became a shootout in No. 14 Auburn's 42-27 win over Texas A&M Saturday.More >>
Missouri's second-half surge continued. So did Florida's second-half slide.More >>
We receive many questions regarding our First Alert Action Days in our forecasts. Here are some frequently asked questions and answers that shed some light on what they mean:More >>
It’s 2,000 miles plus away from Northeast Ohio, but the Buckeye connection can’t be ignored in Buckeye, Arizona.More >>
Mekka Don, the hype man for Ohio State University football, has a busy few days planned.More >>
Deshaun Watson may get most of the hype when it comes to Clemson's explosive offense, but the Heisman runner-up had a lot of help this season, especially from wide receivers Mike Williams and Deon Cain.More >>
Deshaun Watson is one of the top college quarterbacks in the country. He's led Clemson into the National Semifinal, has thrown for 3,914 yards and 37 touchdowns. But he's also racked up 15 interceptions,More >>
Baylor Bears defeat the Boise State Broncos at the Cactus Bowl, 31-12.More >>
Babies born in Columbus this week are going to be born Buckeye fans.More >>
The mighty Alabama Crimson Tide faces one-loss Clemson for the national title in college football.More >>
Alabama and Clemson fans relieve the pregame tension hours before the big game.More >>
Before Monday night's National Championship game kickoff, a special group will swoop down to deliver the teams' flags and the American flag.More >>
