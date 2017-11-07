Alabama remains No. 2 in CFB Playoff rankings, Auburn jumps to No. 10

Last week, the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2017 season were released, and Alabama was at No. 2 behind Georgia. This week, the top two spots remain the same with the Tide still at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 1.

The rest of the top four remained the same with Notre Dame at No. 3 and Clemson at No. 4.

Auburn broke into the top 10, sitting at No. 10, four spots higher than last week's rankings. Tuesday's rankings also make Auburn the highest ranked two-loss team with a Saturday match-up coming up against Georgia at 2:30 p.m.

Alabama will play Mississippi State Saturday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.