Fever teams gearing up for first rounds of AHSAA playoffs

The first week of the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs are fast approaching, and several Fever Country teams will be playing under the Friday night lights.More >>
The first week of the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs are fast approaching, and several Fever Country teams will be playing under the Friday night lights.More >>
Three teams from Fever Country will split this year's City Championship. Lanier, Lee and Park Crossing High School all finished in a three-way tie for the top spot.More >>
Three teams from Fever Country will split this year's City Championship. Lanier, Lee and Park Crossing High School all finished in a three-way tie for the top spot.More >>
This week, the top two spots remain the same with the Tide still at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 1.More >>
This week, the top two spots remain the same with the Tide still at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 1.More >>
Suspended Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person was formally indicted Tuesday following his September arrest.More >>
Suspended Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person was formally indicted Tuesday following his September arrest.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
SEC East Division Champions Georgia travel to the Plains for a top 10 showdown with Auburn.More >>
SEC East Division Champions Georgia travel to the Plains for a top 10 showdown with Auburn.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
W.F. Burns Middle School had their pep rally as a funeral service and the players and cheerleaders ripped the opposing team’s mascot, the Long Cane Middle School Cougar's, into shreds.More >>
W.F. Burns Middle School had their pep rally as a funeral service and the players and cheerleaders ripped the opposing team’s mascot, the Long Cane Middle School Cougar's, into shreds.More >>
According to Alabama's athletics director, freshman basketball player Colin Sexton will not see any playing time until an eligibility issue is resolved with the NCAA.More >>
According to Alabama's athletics director, freshman basketball player Colin Sexton will not see any playing time until an eligibility issue is resolved with the NCAA.More >>
Coastal Carolina carries a 1-8 record into Saturday's contest, but in its last game the team came close to defeating SEC opponent Arkansas on the road, losing by only one point.More >>
Coastal Carolina carries a 1-8 record into Saturday's contest, but in its last game the team came close to defeating SEC opponent Arkansas on the road, losing by only one point.More >>