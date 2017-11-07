Fever teams gearing up for first rounds of AHSAA playoffs

The first week of the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs are fast approaching, and several Fever Country teams will be playing under the Friday night lights.

For some, the quest to a state championship begins Thursday. Here is the full slate of Fever Country AHSAA:

AHSAA Thursday:

Eufala vs. Sylacauga

Sidney Lanier vs. Paul Bryant

AHSAA Friday:

Georgiana vs. Winterboro

Brantley vs. Ragland

Luverne vs. Blacksher

Ariton vs. R.C. Hatch

Goshen vs. Southern Choctaw

Pike County vs. Mobile Christian

Montgomery Academy vs. Bayside

Hillcrest-Evergreen vs. Prattville Christian Academy

Tallassee vs. Thomasville

Catholic vs. Sipsey Valley

Saint James vs. West Blocton

Andalusia vs. Childersburg

Beauregard vs. Greenville

St. Paul's vs. Marbury

Carroll vs. Talladega

Clay Central vs. Charles Henderson

Benjamin Russell vs. Saraland

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa vs. Stanhope Elmore

Daphne vs. Opelika

Park Crossing vs. Bessemer

McAdory vs. Carver

Wetumpka vs. Blount

Auburn vs. Davidson

McGill vs. Jeff Davis

Fairhope vs. Lee

All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

