Fever teams gearing up for first rounds of AHSAA playoffs - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Fever teams gearing up for first rounds of AHSAA playoffs

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AHSAA) (Source: AHSAA)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The first week of the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs are fast approaching, and several Fever Country teams will be playing under the Friday night lights.

For some, the quest to a state championship begins Thursday. Here is the full slate of Fever Country AHSAA:

AHSAA Thursday:

  • Eufala vs. Sylacauga
  • Sidney Lanier vs. Paul Bryant

AHSAA Friday:

  • Georgiana vs. Winterboro
  • Brantley vs. Ragland
  • Luverne vs. Blacksher
  • Ariton vs. R.C. Hatch
  • Goshen vs. Southern Choctaw
  • Pike County vs. Mobile Christian
  • Montgomery Academy vs. Bayside
  • Hillcrest-Evergreen vs. Prattville Christian Academy
  • Tallassee vs. Thomasville
  • Catholic vs. Sipsey Valley
  • Saint James vs. West Blocton
  • Andalusia vs. Childersburg
  • Beauregard vs. Greenville
  • St. Paul's vs. Marbury
  • Carroll vs. Talladega
  • Clay Central vs. Charles Henderson
  • Benjamin Russell vs. Saraland
  • Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa vs. Stanhope Elmore
  • Daphne vs. Opelika
  • Park Crossing vs. Bessemer
  • McAdory vs. Carver
  • Wetumpka vs. Blount
  • Auburn vs. Davidson
  • McGill vs. Jeff Davis
  • Fairhope vs. Lee

All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly