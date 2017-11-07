ALDOT reacts after more concerns raised about Boulevard pedestrian safety

The Alabama Department of Transportation is reacting after concerns were raised again about pedestrian safety on Montgomery's West South Boulevard.

A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car on the Boulevard Sunday. Montgomery Police are investigating Sunday's incident as a hit-and-run and are searching for the driver.

ALDOT issued this statement:

"Before a project can proceed it needs to be in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Project (STIP) plan. ALDOT has included a project in the STIP plan to make pedestrian and access management improvements on West South Boulevard, from the Interstate 65 interchange to Davenport Drive. The project is in the design phase and is expected to continue, pending the availability of funding."

This isn't the first time a pedestrian has been hit in that area. There have been similar incidents in the past.

It is a common occurrence to see people crossing seven lanes of fast-moving traffic on the Southern Boulevard near Interstate 65. Their destination is normally the fast food restaurants on the other side. As a result, dozens of accidents have happened here over the years.

In recent years, at least three of them have been fatal according to WSFA 12 News archives:

December 2016 - 10-year-old Jaden Buschert was walking across the street with his father, a truck driver, to get Popeye’s chicken for dinner. He was hit and killed.

July of 2015 - 60-year-old Adolphus Patterson was killed while crossing the same road. The accident prompted police to issue a warning about the dangers of the area.

January of 2008 - James & Shirley Elmore of Hayneville were killed.

In the past, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange has said the city's hands were tied because the Boulevard is a state-maintained highway.

Montgomery Police are reminding pedestrians and drivers to remember the dangers of crossing the road where there is no crosswalk.

"The average driver's reaction time is two seconds to see you and then stop. It can turn deadly in a hurry just from not being able to judge the speed of the car coming at you,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jess Thornton.

If there is no crosswalk, it is safer to cross at the nearest traffic light.

Another tip for pedestrians is to wear either reflective clothing or contrasting colors.

If you have any information about Sunday's hit and run you are asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.