Old South Montgomery County Academy purchased by County

The sale of South Montgomery County Academy to the Montgomery County Commission closed on Tuesday. The county commission approved the purchase of the facility in July, shortly after the school shut down in May due to falling enrollment.

“We knew that the county could not just sit back and let this be another eyesore down here,” Commissioner Doug Singleton said.

Singleton represents District 5, which is where the school is located.

Singleton said the commission purchased the facility and land for $120,000. He said the facility was appraised at more than $1 million and the land, on its own, is worth $280,000.

“It’s a great deal,” Singleton said. “It’s 18 acres of land and property, and we have so many great plans down here. I’m so excited for the potential we have.”

Ideas for the space, Singleton mentioned, include using it for a sheriff sub-station, putting in health services for the community, offering virtual classes to help with the areas d ropout rate and turning it into a senior center.

“There are so many things we can do just to increase the value of life down here,” Singleton said.

Dennis Woodall, who sat on the school board for SMCA, said closing the school was hard, but he Is excited for what is in store.

“It’s going to benefit our community in the long run and bring some good things down here that the people need,” Woodall said. “Without a place to come together, we can lose touch with each other as a community.

Singleton said the commission is already working with groups on ways to transform the space. For now, the focus is on clearing it out and hearing from the community on how residents would like to see it used.

Former Chairman of the Board, Jeremy Brown, also sent in this statement:

"The property purchased by the County Commission in Grady, Alabama, has been the hub of activities for people in the Ramer-Grady area for many years. First it was a public school in the 1920s, then it was the home of South Montgomery County Academy for 47 years, and now it will soon become a living place once again. We will look forward to this small parcel of land being brought back to life and becoming a center where everyone in our community can gather for fun and recreation. Thank you, County Commissioners!

