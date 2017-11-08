Shining the light on Tuskegee

This morning, we're putting the Hometown Spotlight on the City of Tuskegee!

This city is working hard to make a new name for itself. It's only been about a year since new mayor Tony Haygood took office and when he did, he made it clear: it's not just a new day, it's a great day here in Tuskegee.

During the election, Haygood made housing one of his top priorities saying Tuskegee needed new and improved places to live. This morning, Haygood will show reporter Bethany Davis the first completed steps in that process.

Also, the last time we put Tuskegee in the Hometown Spotlight, the city announced the construction of a new healthcare center. This morning we will take a look at the new $3 million, federally qualified healthcare center.

City leaders will also discuss another important venture for the city. Next week will be a big week for Tuskegee. The city is in the running to land a production facility that would build the Leonardo DRS T-100 training jets at Moton Field. We’ll learn more about the bid and how city leaders are heading to Italy to make their pitch.

Haygood will also make an announcement that is set to have a big economic impact on the city.

All of this and more coming up on Today in Alabama.

