Boots and Brellas for Montgomery students

Imagine waking up in a pouring rainstorm and then realizing you have to walk to school. It happens quite often.

“Believe it or not, on rainy days at Davis Elementary School and E.D. Nixon the attendance goes down 75 percent,” said Diane Stokes with Leadership Montgomery Class of 34. “Most of these students are walkers. Most of them are from low-income families. We want these kids to have success.”

So folks from the Montgomery County school system contacted Leadership Montgomery to see if they would be interested in helping start the Boots and Brellas program.

The goal is to collect rain boots, coats, ponchos, and umbrellas and then get them to the kids who need it the most. The Folks at Leadership Montgomery Class of 34 jumped right in.

“It’s called setting an effective example,” said Ann Cooper with Leadership Montgomery Class of 34. “Leaders not only do, but they show the way. That’s an important part of Leadership Montgomery and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

You can help. Next Wednesday Leadership Montgomery is holding the Boots and Brellas drive. It’ll be outside E.D. Nixon Elementary School from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. d rop off rain gear that’s appropriate for kids in kindergarten through 6th grade.

You can also write a check out to “Leadership Montgomery Class of 34”, or if you can’t make it Wednesday you can d rop off your donation at the United Way, 3121 Zelda Court in Montgomery.

