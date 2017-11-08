Eric: Wet and cool Wednesday

It's a dreary start to our Wednesday morning with lots of clouds and a little fog thrown in for good measure. Isolated showers will be possible throughout the course of our day, but it's tonight that should feature the bulk of our rainfall.

TODAY: Temperatures are generally in the 60s this morning. Oddly enough, they'll be in the 60s even into the afternoon. A surface cold front has passed to our south, so cooler air is gradually winning the battle. Rain chances at any given point will be under 50 percent through the daytime hours.

After dark, showers will become more numerous as mid-level energy approaches. While most of the rain will be light, a few embedded rumbles of thunder could accompany the heavier activity. No severe weather is expected, however.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: Leftover showers will linger early tomorrow morning before moving out into the afternoon. We'll see sunshine heading into Friday with temperatures remaining consistent in the upper 60s to around 70 for highs.

