I-85 SB ramp at Taylor Road reopens hours after 18-wheeler rollover

The Montgomery Police Department says it has reopened the on-ramp to I-85 southbound at Taylor Road hours after an 18-wheeler overturned.

The road reopened around 3:30 p.m. It had been closed since the 9 a.m. hour.

An investigation to determine the cause of the crash is underway.

No injuries were reported.

