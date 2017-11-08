MPD: I-85 SB ramp at Taylor Road closed due to 18-wheeler rollover

Montgomery Police are asking motorists to avoid the on-ramp to Interstate 85 southbound at Taylor Road after an 18-wheeler overturned.

According to police, the ramp is temporarily closed at this time. Motorists are being encouraged to seek an alternate route.

The incident caused slight delays for morning commuters in the area.

No other details surrounding the incident have been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.