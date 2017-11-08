Prattville man pleads guilty to child sex crimes

A Prattville man has pleaded guilty in a child sex case.

Gavriel Vadimas was arrested in March along with Shaun Stewart.

Vadimas pleaded guilty to sodomy, sex abuse of a child under 12 and three counts of possession of obscene matter. He was originally also charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. His sentencing is set for Dec. 14.

Stewart's trial is set for Nov. 27. He's charged with rape, sex abuse of a child less than 12 and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

On March 1, Prattville Police Department investigators and state law enforcement executed a search warrant at Vadimas' house in the 200 block of Gardenia Court in Prattville to search for evidence of child pornography.

According to Prattville police, investigators found videos showing children.

A subsequent investigation led to Stewart's arrest.

