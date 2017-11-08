New Brockton man wanted for allegedly stabbing girlfriend

Enterprise police are searching for a domestic violence suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman and bound her by the feet Tuesday evening.

The suspect, 23-year-old New Brockton resident Garrett Oneal Jones Arencibia, is wanted for first-degree kidnapping and attempted murder.

Investigators were called to the 600 block of North Rawls Street around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a 911 call about a stabbing. Responding officers said the suspect immediately tried to flee in a vehicle before getting out and running away on foot.

Detectives found the victim, who is not being identified, and determined she and Arencibia were in a dating relationship.

The two were involved in a verbal fight before it escalated to a stabbing. The woman, whose injuries are not life-threatening, told officers that after she was stabbed, the suspect tied her feet.

The woman said she was able to get out of her restraints and run from Arencibia. She flagged down a passing car and the driver took her to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation should call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.