New Brockton man wanted for allegedly stabbing girlfriend

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Montgomery Police say a man has been taken into custody after he fled from special operations officers on Tuesday.More >>
Montgomery Police say a man has been taken into custody after he fled from special operations officers on Tuesday.More >>
Enterprise police are searching for a domestic violence suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman and bound her by the feet Tuesday evening.More >>
Enterprise police are searching for a domestic violence suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman and bound her by the feet Tuesday evening.More >>
A former southeast Alabama police official will avoid jail time after being convicted of soliciting a teenager for sex.More >>
A former southeast Alabama police official will avoid jail time after being convicted of soliciting a teenager for sex.More >>
Sylacauga police are investigating a string of house fires in the area.More >>
Sylacauga police are investigating a string of house fires in the area.More >>
Two men creeping through the cover of Halloween darkness are now wanted for their spooky (read: illegal) ways.More >>
Two men creeping through the cover of Halloween darkness are now wanted for their spooky (read: illegal) ways.More >>
Prattville investigators are looking for a woman who is passing counterfeit money at area businesses.More >>
Prattville investigators are looking for a woman who is passing counterfeit money at area businesses.More >>
Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing expensive tools from Home Depot stores in two states.More >>
Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing expensive tools from Home Depot stores in two states.More >>
Police and first responders are on the scene of a shooting in Montgomery.More >>
Police and first responders are on the scene of a shooting in Montgomery.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
The Dale County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who committed an armed robbery at an Ariton store Friday night.More >>
The Dale County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who committed an armed robbery at an Ariton store Friday night.More >>