Four-wheelers on city streets prompt police action

Union Springs Police say they are going to start cracking down after complaints of four-wheelers taking to city streets.

Residents like Amber Anderson and even business owners have complained about the increase in four-wheeler traffic on the roadways. Anderson even says she has spotted one driving down the main road in town.

Police Chief Danny Jackson is aware of the issue and has vowed to crack down by issuing tickets to first-time offenders.

Jackson says four-wheelers are not street legal. Residents like Anderson are convinced the use of these vehicles on public roadways is a deadly accident waiting to happen.

