1 in custody after I-65 police pursuit ends in Prattville

The suspect vehicle at the Cobbs Ford Road exit in Prattville. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Alabama State Troopers with Capital Patrol have taken a person into custody after a police pursuit ended Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 65.

The chase ended in the southbound lanes of I-65 at Cobbs Ford Road, the 179 Prattville exit.

Traffic on I-65 was briefly blocked but has since reopened fully.

Troopers confirmed the driver of a red Pontiac was taken into custody but did not provide any details about the reason for the pursuit.

WSFA 12 News followed the pursuit through ALDOT traffic cameras for more than 15 minutes.

The chase was originally northbound on I-65 before the suspect exited the interstate at the 186 Pine Level exit. The vehicle then crossed over the interstate and re-entered the interstate going southbound.

No other details about the chase or suspect are currently available.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.