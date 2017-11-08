Woman charged after I-65 police chase ends in Prattville

The suspect vehicle at the Cobbs Ford Road exit in Prattville. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Alabama State Troopers have identified the woman arrested Wednesday afternoon after a police pursuit ended along Interstate 65.

Rashaudea Savage, 33, of Montgomery was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, and driving citations after authorities chased her up I-65, then back south toward Montgomery.

The chase ended near the Cobbs Ford Road exit (Prattville Exit 179) shortly after Savage's red Pontiac lost a front tire.

A child that was in the vehicle was turned over to family members. Savage was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

WSFA 12 News followed the pursuit through ALDOT traffic cameras for more than 15 minutes.

The chase was originally northbound on I-65 before the suspect exited the interstate at the 186 Pine Level exit. The vehicle then crossed over the interstate and re-entered the interstate going southbound.

At least a dozen law enforcement vehicles involved in the chase could be seen on ALDOT cameras before it came to an end.

