Vehicle fleeing police crashes on downtown Montgomery sidewalk

Montgomery Police say a man has been taken into custody after he fled from special operations officers on Tuesday.

The incident began when the suspect spotted special operations officers downtown and fled, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Martha Earnhardt. The suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed onto the sidewalk near Dexter Avenue and Hull Street.

Officers recovered drugs and a weapon from the suspect's vehicle. Earnhardt says the suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody without incident.

Charges are pending.

A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen while officers were working to take the suspect into custody and remove the vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident and there was only minor property damage, Earnhardt says.

