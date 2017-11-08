Man convicted of Etowah County murders

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Wednesday the convictions of Cedric Orlando Young, who pleaded guilty to the murders of Jabari Player and Billy Baker in Etowah County.

Young was sentenced to life in prison for both counts of murder.

“I am pleased that we have been able to deliver a measure of justice for the victims’ families," Marshall said. “It is appropriate that the defendant will serve the rest of his life in prison for the murders he committed.”

Young shot and killed Player and Baker on Aug. 7, 2013, on the West Meighan Bridge in Gadsden. Evidence showed that Young was traveling in a vehicle and fired into another vehicle that the victims were in, killing both Player and Baker.

The life sentences were imposed consecutively.

