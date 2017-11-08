Montgomery restaurant offering reward for return of stolen Coca-Cola disks

A Montgomery restaurant is offering a reward for the return of Coca-Cola disks taken from the restaurant's sign.

The Country's Barbecue at 5761 Atlanta Highway put out a graphic after noticing the disks were gone Tuesday. The two disks depict Coca-Cola bottles and according to the graphic are collector's items and hard to replace.

The Montgomery Police Department said police are investigating a theft of property from a business in the 5700 block of Atlanta Highway. Police say the victim reported the property was removed from the roof of the business between Monday night and Tuesday morning. There have been no arrests.

Mark Powell with Country's said the disks are important to him and there is a reward being offered for information about their whereabouts.

Powell also said that the restaurant will not press charges if the thieves return the disks.

The graphic says anyone with information should call Larry Powell at 334-224-1607.

