Alabama braces for 2017 Pappy Van Winkle whiskey release

Bourbon connoisseurs looking to get their hands on a bottle of some of the most sought-after liquor on the market will soon get their chance, but they better hurry and they better have cash in the other palm.

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, or ABC, said a shipment of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon will soon hit the shelves at select ABC package stores, and every bottle will probably be gone within 15 minutes.

So what's the big deal? We asked ABC spokesman Dean Argo why this particular drink warrants a statewide press release and he was more than willing to explain.

"It's probably the most sought-after bourbon in the world," Argo said. "It's so hard to get."

For those not familiar with the world of fine bourbon, Argo understands. "It's a cult bourbon," he explained, and it's very difficult to produce.

Pappy Van Winkle is made by Kentucky-based Buffalo Trace Distillery and Argo says it has to age at least two years "in a brand new white oak barrel."

Most of the bottles are either 15, 20, or 23 years old with the oldest being the hardest to find. Argo said the distillery has to estimate demand based on the year, so 23 years ago Buffalo Trace would have made a determination on how much would go to market this year.

About a decade ago, according to Argo, a bourbon boom started.

"Bourbon drinkers are typically finicky," Argo said, adding they're "very brand loyal."

That has created a major demand for this specific brand of bourbon that has outweighed supply. So, each year's run of Pappy Van Winkle is sent to every state by allocation with the cases being divided up by the three ages.

Some states, such as Ohio, see such a demand that a lottery is the only way to purchase a bottle.

Alabama, where the allocated shipment usually arrives around late October or early November, does things a little differently.

"First come, first serve," Argo said.

It's estimated that the Yellowhammer State's entire allocation is just eight cases with only six or so bottles per case.

"Less than 50 bottles statewide," Argo explained.

While the bottles, which will sell for about $300 each, are first come, first serve, Argo said Alabamians will be the first to get a crack at purchasing them. A valid Alabama ID is required for a first shot at the purchase.

If any is left over - an unlikely scenario - anyone will have a chance to buy. If you're not one of the lucky few, wait a day or two. Argo said on occasion someone will try to sell a bottle on Ebay.

Alabama will have its "2017 Whiskey Release" on Nov. 13 starting at 9 a.m. Just eight ABC stores will get a case. They include the following locations:

3232 Galleria Circle - Hoover

354 Hollywood Boulevard - Birmingham

6790 University Drive - Huntsville

1120 Lurleen Wallace Blvd. - Tuscaloosa

3051 Frederick Road - Opelika

7413 EastChase Parkway - Montgomery

1390 Tingle Circle West - Mobile

160 Baldwin Square - Fairhope

