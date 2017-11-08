2 shooting victims met by first responders while en route to hospital

Police officers and medics responded to a report of two shooting victims traveling to a hospital in a private vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The first responders met the victims in the area of West South Boulevard and Interstate 65. Several officers, an ambulance and a fire truck could be seen on the off ramp from I-65 to West South Boulevard.

The victims told police the shooting happened on Dan River Road, which is off Selma Highway.

The victims' injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation.

