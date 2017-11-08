ASU looks to get first home win of season

This week, the top two spots remain the same with the Tide still at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 1.More >>
The Top 4 teams remain in the same spot from last week. Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Clemson.More >>
For the Alabama football team, the word 'next' doesn't mean 'next' opponent - it's 'next' guy up.More >>
According to Alabama's athletics director, freshman basketball player Colin Sexton will not see any playing time until an eligibility issue is resolved with the NCAA.More >>
#16 Mississippi State hosts #2 Alabama Saturday at 6:00pm.More >>
It's No. 1 vs. No. 10. The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is a sold out football game. If you're planning to head to Auburn for the game, be warned. There are counterfeit tickets.More >>
Auburn has fired associate head basketball coach Chuck Person, who has been indicted on federal bribery, conspiracy and fraud charges.More >>
Suspended Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person was formally indicted Tuesday following his September arrest.More >>
Now, the Hornets return home for the first time with Eley leading them to take on the No. 11 Grambling State Tigers.More >>
Coastal Carolina carries a 1-8 record into Saturday's contest, but in its last game the team came close to defeating SEC opponent Arkansas on the road, losing by only one point.More >>
With the last game of the season approaching, Faulkner will remain at home to face Edward Waters, a team that is 1-8.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks (8-1, 6-0) are conference champions for the third consecutive season after taking care of Methodist University 55-7 Saturday.More >>
The Faulkner Eagles (6-3) imposed its will in the first half of Saturday's game against Cincinnati Christian (0-10). The Eagles scored 40 points in the first half alone en route to a 54-3 win over the Eagles of Cincinnati Christian.More >>
A federal probe this summer uncovered the dark underbelly of college basketball, revealing a web of bribes and kickbacks from shoe companies funneled toward recruits.More >>
Now, the Hornets return home for the first time with Eley leading them to take on the No. 11 Grambling State Tigers.More >>
Madison city leaders confirm they have met with a minor league baseball team ownership group considering a move to north Alabama.More >>
