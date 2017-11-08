Auburn warns of counterfeit tickets ahead of Georgia matchup

It's No. 1 vs. No. 10. The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is a sold out football game. If you're planning to head to Auburn for the game, be warned. There are counterfeit tickets.

There are ways to spot a fake ticket and prevent losing hundreds of dollars and a spot inside Jordan Hare Stadium.

Auburn University officials are urging fans to only buy tickets from licensed vendors and say that's the only way that you can have a guaranteed seat.

Athletics officials say that they have seen an increase in altered tickets.

"You’ve got a good ticket, print at home tickets that you purchased, but you don’t have the correct seat location. So you may go in thinking you got a 30 or 50- yard line seat and once you’re in you realize that might be an upper deck seat," explained AU Associate Athletics Director, Cassie Arner. "So people are photoshopping those paper tickets and then selling them for better prices.”

Authentic tickets can be purchased through Auburn University or StubHub.

Fans can also go to the Auburn Arena to get their tickets checked to make sure that everything is valid.

