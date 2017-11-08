Moore, Jones both in Montgomery Wednesday

Both Roy Moore and Doug Jones were in Alabama's capital city Wednesday working to gather support in their quests to become the state's next U.S. senator.More >>
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore spoke to students Wednesday at a Veterans Day program at American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa.More >>
Some Republicans are backing the Democrat in the current U.S. Senate race in Alabama. A Facebook page called "Republicans for Doug Jones" is up and encourages Republicans to back Jones.More >>
Senate Republicans are welcoming Roy Moore to their weekly luncheon even though he wasn't their first choice for the Alabama Senate seat.More >>
Senate candidate Roy Moore saw a huge increase in Twitter followers over the weekend, and his campaign says it wasn't from anything they did.More >>
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore's compensation from a legal charity he founded includes a $540,000 financial stake in the group's building.More >>
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore had a deal to collect $180,000 in annual salary for part-time work from the legal charity he founded and ended up with a half-million-dollar stake in the group's headquarters, records...More >>
Qualifying for the Alabama Democratic and Republican parties has closed in the race to replace Quinton Ross in the state's Senate District 26 seat.More >>
A campaign that saw 18 candidates vying to become Alabama’s next senator is now down to two candidates.More >>
Alabama and national Democrats see a sliver of hope for victory as Doug Jones prepares to take on Roy Moore in a special election for the U.S. Senate.More >>
It's the long awaited runoff for the Republican nomination in the special election to take over Jeff Sessions' U.S. Senate seat.More >>
