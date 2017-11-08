Moore, Jones both in Montgomery Wednesday

Both Roy Moore and Doug Jones were in Alabama's capital city Wednesday working to gather support in their quests to become the state's next U.S. senator.

Moore was at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office firing range where 13 sheriffs from around the state were set to endorse him. That includes the support of Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin and Henry County Sheriff Jeff Shaver.

Moore said it's time to restore a culture of respect for law enforcement.

"We've got to support them," Moore said. "They have a very dangerous job just like the military does. They put their lives on the line every time they stop a car. We've got drug, gang problems. It seems like we're fighting this culture war."

Ray Norris, the sheriff of Clarke County, said Moore "believes in law enforcement and he will pass laws that will help us protect the citizens of Clarke County."

Jones spent his morning in Montgomery meeting with ministers and community leaders. He also took part in an afternoon criminal justice reform roundtable at A Touch of Soul Cafe downtown.

During the roundtable, the Democratic candidate spoke with college students and representatives from the Equal Justice Initiative about issues facing Alabama's criminal justice system.

"These are bi-partisan issues that Republicans and Democrats tend to agree on," Jones said, "so we were going through a number of different options and how the system can be better to work to help all communities regardless whether it's Alabama or across the country. Try to reduce the crime. Keep our community safer, but yet at the same time cut down on the cost of our criminal justice system."

Jones said he plans to continue traveling the state to talk about healthcare, jobs, and education.

Moore said he's been out talking to voters and will continue to meet with them ahead of the Dec. 12 special election. When asked if he would participate in a debate with Jones, Moore said there's no need because they're on opposite sides on every issue.

The two candidates, vying to replace Jeff Sessions after he stepped down from the Senate to become U.S. attorney general, are the focus of an exclusive Raycom Media Senate Election poll conducted by Strategy Research. The poll shows Moore with an 11-point lead over his competitor. ?

