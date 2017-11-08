Tuskegee school asking for volunteers ahead of building new playground

There is lots of excitement building as Tuskegee Public School prepares for a new playground. Not only will the 350 students benefit, but so will other children in the area.

School administrators received a gr ant to build the playground from KaBOOM in partnership with Allstate. Students played a part in helping to design the final layout of the play area.

Volunteers with Allstate, Tuskegee Public School and KaBOOM!, alongside Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide Legends, will join together to build the new playground. They still have an urgent need for more volunteers and some tools for both prep days and the build day.

Build day will be Nov. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tuskegee Public School located at 101 East Price Street. Breakfast, lunch, plenty of water, gloves and other safety materials will be provided. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt to wear during the project. Fans who volunteer can also enter for a chance to win tickets from Allstate to the Iron Bowl or autographed memorabilia.

