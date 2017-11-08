Greenville bank employee steals $46K from bank

Mershell Campbell was arrested on Oct. 31, after she admitted to stealing $46,000 from the Community Neighbor Bank location in Greenville.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn said Campbell took the money over a six month period, from March to the end of October. He said the bank conducted an internal audit and discovered a large discrepancy.

“They quickly realized there was one employee that had access to that and would pretty much be the only one responsible for the discrepancy or loss in funds,” Lovvorn said.

A representative from the bank said he did not wish to comment on the situation. Lovvorn said he was told Campbell, a 59 year-old Greenville native, was fired from the bank following the incident.

Campbell was released on bond. Her case is headed to a grand jury, where a court date will be assigned if necessary.

This incident comes about seven months after the department located card skimmers at two banks, located right down the street from CNB, in March. According to Lovvorn, bank thefts, especially internally, are rare.

“The banks tend to have more security and more checks and balances because of the amount of money that they have,” Lovvorn said.

However, the department has dealt with them in the past. He said the last internal bank theft occurred about three years ago, but it was a much smaller amount.

“This is definitely what we would consider a large amount,” Lovvorn said.

However, he said the largest impact is felt by the employees and community. CNB is based in Camden, Alabama, and it only has three locations. Customers like Patricia Griggers said the community-driven aspect of the bank is part of the reason she chose to use the bank when she moved back home to Greenville in 2014.

“We came here because we knew some of the individuals who worked here, and we felt comfortable,” Griggers said. “I know some of the employees here personally, and I feel that I can trust them.”

She said she is disappointed this has happened in her community.

“Stealing is wrong regardless,” Griggers said. “No one should take from anyone. Know that it’s from a bank where everyone trusts that their money is going to be safe and secure, you should be able to trust the employees here."

Lovvorn said he hopes this is a wake up call for employees of all businesses and for people who operate businesses to pay closer attention.

He said anytime a business is working with large sums of money, it’s crucial to have multiple forms of checks and balances.

“You can be all kinds of family and trust each other,” Lovvorn said. “This just helps keep everybody honest.”

He recommended having employees use a buddy system when directly working with moving money, having cameras installed and monthly auditing to ensure the numbers are right.

