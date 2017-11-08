Ivey announces 'Parks for Patriots' program, expansion of AlaVetNet purpose

Gov. Ivey has announced that entry to Alabama's state parks is now free for veterans.

The new program provides vets with free admission to any state park, park facility or day use area, including boat ramps and the Gulf State Park pier. Ivey says the "Parks for Patriots" policy will remain in effect until its passage into state law makes it permanent.

Ivey also proclaimed on Wednesday that Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 would be Veterans Day in Alabama and signed an executive order expanding the purpose of the Alabama Executive Veterans Network.

“Veterans make up more than 12 percent of Alabama’s population; therefore, it is only fitting that we honor them by giving them the highest recognition on Veterans Day,” Governor Ivey said. “By expanding AlaVetNet, we will be better able to provide military men and women and their families the resources they need. We are steadfast in our support for the military, and we want to let our veterans know AlaVetNet is available to them.”

AlaVetNet has been expanded to identify and address issues faced by service members, veterans and their families in the state. Two of the priorities are reducing and eliminating the opioid crisis and reducing the high veteran suicide rate.

Ivey tasked AlaVetNet with developing a strategic plan for accomplishing the purposes by Jan. 31, 2018.

