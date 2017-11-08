Man convicted of murder to continue serving life sentence after parole denied

A man convicted of killing a Montgomery hotel desk clerk was denied parole Wednesday.

Samuel Martin was convicted of killing Richard Babston in 1992. Babston was shot in the head, and robbers took $37.

Martin is currently serving life for the murder.

Babston's brother, Zane Babston, was in the parole hearing and spoke with WSFA 12 News.

"It's not fair to me," he said. "My whole family has passed away and I'm alone in the world where I would have had a brother to take care of me in my time of need."

Martin was 17 at the time of the death.

Andre Perry was also arrested for the murder.

