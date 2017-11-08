Registered sex offender possibly on the run in Montgomery

A Lowndes County registered sex offender is believed to be on the run in the Montgomery area.

According to authorities, Andre Lavaughn Cameron has absconded from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Department. He has felony warrants for his arrest with Lowndes County, as well as misdemeanor and felony warrants with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.

Cameron was released from prison earlier in 2017 on felony rape charges.

Police do not know if Cameron is armed, but he should be considered dangerous. He is known to frequent the Southmont Drive area in south Montgomery and the Chisolm area.

If you have information that could help locate the suspect, call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

