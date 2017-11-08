Dothan police investigating drive-by shooting

Dothan police are searching for the suspect linked to a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at 3:13 p.m. at the intersection of Virginia Drive and Fortner Street.

Police say the suspect pulled next to the victim's SUV as they waited at the intersection and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital. Police say the victim is expected to survive.

As the victim was trying to get away from the gunfire, he crashed into another driver. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital by her husband for evaluation.

According to police, they believe this is an isolated incident and the shooting may have been a result of an ongoing issue between the individuals involved.

The identities of the shooting victim and driver in the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.