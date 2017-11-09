New developments changing the face of downtown Montgomery

New developments in downtown Montgomery are changing the face of Dexter Avenue. Several new storefronts have just opened and a couple others are about to open.

In just the last two weeks, Island Delight and Waterfront Sweets opened their doors while Frio’s Gourmet Pops is set to open in the next 30 days.

Work is also continuing on some of the most anticipated projects like the Kress Building renovation and Weber Building demolition.

The Kress Building will hold office, retail, and residential spaces and officials say they are already accepting applicants for tenants. Just a block over, at the corner of Perry and Monroe streets, demolition of the Webber building, which began when the building partially collapsed in 2014 is almost completely done.

Also, officials with Foshee Management Company announced plans to renovate the Bell Building on Montgomery Street. The building, which was built in 1907 and once the tallest in the city, was purchased by an investor in 2014 after sitting vacant for several years. It is now set to become a residential space.

Reporter Bethany Davis spoke with officials about the downtown happenings and will have more details on air, online and on our app.

