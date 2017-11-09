New luxury apartments coming to iconic downtown Montgomery building

Construction has already started to transform the Bell Building, that sits at the corner of Montgomery Street and Lee Street, downtown Montgomery, into one of the most unique places to live in the capital city.

“It’s going to be something Montgomery has never seen,” predicts Beau Daniel, with Foshee Management Company. By this time next year, the Bell Building withhold 88 apartments, with the most luxurious amenities.

“This building will have a doorman,” said Daniel, in addition to a dog walking service and laundry service. “The views from this building are fantastic.”

The Bell Building was built in 1907. It was, at that time, the tallest building in Montgomery. Many of the original details of the building will remain in the renovation process.

“This is more of a restoration than anything,” Daniel explained. “We’re standing in a lobby that is floor to ceiling marble,” and Daniel said it’s all staying, along with the brass chandelier and elevator doors, the ornate wood trim, tile floor, and all of its early 1900s details. “It doesn’t even look like we’re in Montgomery. It looks like we’re in Manhattan.”

The directory will remain in the lobby of the #BellBuilding. So will this letter box, with its chute that runs all the way up to the 12th floor! #DowntownLiving pic.twitter.com/0rh4Xt2XYB — Bethany Davis (@bethanyWSFA) November 9, 2017

Daniel expects the work to take about a year before tenants can move in, but said: “we’ll start pre-leasing these units in Jan.”

Foshee also manages several projects on Dexter Avenue, recently opening several new businesses. Just in the last three weeks, Island Delight and Waterfront Sweets have opened for business, and Frios Gourmet Pops is scheduled to open in the next 30 days.

Across the street, the Kress Building renovation, managed by Marjam, is almost complete.

“They’re doing tenant improvements now for local vendors that are going to move in there and it should be complete sometime, I imagine in the next 30 days,” City of Montgomery Development Director Mac McLeod said, adding that the apartments on the top floors were complete and some residents had already moved in.

Just a block over, at the corner of Perry and Monroe Streets, the Weber Building is finally all but demolished.

“Deconstructed is a better term for it,” McLeod described the more than 2-year process after the building partially collapsed in 2014.

“The reason it took so long was from a safety standpoint, and trying to refurbish most of the materials,” McLeod said. “In fact, when you go in the Kress building, you’ll see a lot of the hardwood that was redone and used as flooring inside the Kress Building.

