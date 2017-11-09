New luxury apartments coming to iconic downtown Montgomery building

Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>
Democrats this week began to reverse the big gains Republicans have made in state legislative chambers since 2010.More >>
Democrats this week began to reverse the big gains Republicans have made in state legislative chambers since 2010.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>
AP Exclusive: AP analysis details how Russian agents on Twitter tried to deflect bad news around Trump's election campaign in 2016 and refocused criticism on mainstream media and Clinton campaign.More >>
AP Exclusive: AP analysis details how Russian agents on Twitter tried to deflect bad news around Trump's election campaign in 2016 and refocused criticism on mainstream media and Clinton campaign.More >>
Republican leaders' goal is for Congress to send legislation melding both House and Senate versions to Trump by Christmas, in hopes of protecting their congressional majorities in next year's elections.More >>
Republican leaders' goal is for Congress to send legislation melding both House and Senate versions to Trump by Christmas, in hopes of protecting their congressional majorities in next year's elections.More >>