Eric: Soaker of a morning

We haven't had a good morning soaking in awhile, so this weather is certainly something we're not used to. Morning commuters will be slowed by widespread light to moderate rain. We think most of the action tapers into the afternoon, giving way to sunnier skies by tomorrow.

TODAY: Its an easy forecast. It's wet. And it's going to be wet through the bulk of the morning. The back edge of the showers are already tapering off across west Alabama and it will only be a matter of time before the rain scoots out elsewhere.

Rain should be tapering in the Montgomery area by 10 a.m. and will do the same in the early afternoon across east Alabama. There's no severe weather threat with any of this activity with highs only getting into the lower 60s. We'll fall into the 40s tonight as chillier air emerges.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Tomorrow looks beautiful with sunshine returning and highs around 70. Saturday looks about the same, and with the exception of a few Sunday showers, the weekend as a whole looks solid.

