Eric: Soaker of a morning

The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
AP Exclusive: AP analysis details how Russian agents on Twitter tried to deflect bad news around Trump's election campaign in 2016 and refocused criticism on mainstream media and Clinton campaign.More >>
AP Exclusive: AP analysis details how Russian agents on Twitter tried to deflect bad news around Trump's election campaign in 2016 and refocused criticism on mainstream media and Clinton campaign.More >>
Republican leaders' goal is for Congress to send legislation melding both House and Senate versions to Trump by Christmas, in hopes of protecting their congressional majorities in next year's elections.More >>
Republican leaders' goal is for Congress to send legislation melding both House and Senate versions to Trump by Christmas, in hopes of protecting their congressional majorities in next year's elections.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Democrats this week began to reverse the big gains Republicans have made in state legislative chambers since 2010.More >>
Democrats this week began to reverse the big gains Republicans have made in state legislative chambers since 2010.More >>
An argument between a father and his daughter’s friend led to a shooting and now police say the friend has been charged.More >>
An argument between a father and his daughter’s friend led to a shooting and now police say the friend has been charged.More >>