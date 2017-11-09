Man charged after argument leads to Montgomery shooting

An argument between a father and his daughter’s friend led to a shooting and now police say the friend has been charged.

Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department says Matthew Chappell is charged with assault first degree and shooting into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.

The shooting happened on Oct. 5 in the 700 block of West Patton Avenue.

Duckett says an investigation indicated that the victim and Chappell were involved in a verbal altercation over Chappell’s relationship with the victim’s daughter. The altercation escalated and Chappell fired into the victim’s vehicle, injuring him.

After Chappell was identified as a suspect, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took him into custody on Wednesday.

Chappell was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.

