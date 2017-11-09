Guest Editorial: Live United - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

OPINION

Guest Editorial: Live United

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

At the United Way, we believe each of us has a stake not only in the well-being of our own children but also in the child next door.

We all share the responsibility for creating a healthy, prosperous community.

We know that we all win when kids succeed in school when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. That’s why the River Region United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.

United, we stand up for those needing mental health care.

United, we advocate to keep the elderly independent and in their own homes.

United, we defend children who’ve been abused or neglected.

We fight for ALL our neighbors across the River Region but we can’t do it without your help.

Only together can we help make life better for everyone. It’s time to LIVE UNITED. To donate or volunteer, visit us online at or call 264-7318.

Thank you.

