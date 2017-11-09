Arrest in Dothan drive-by shooting that left man critically injured

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
A Phenix City resident was convicted for his part in two stolen identity fraud schemes on Thursday.More >>
Opelika police are searching for two Raceway gas station burglary suspects.More >>
An arrest has been made in a Dothan drive-by shooting that left a man in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A death investigation has been opened after Montgomery police say a man fired at people inside the home of an ex-girlfriend only to be killed when someone returned fire.More >>
Thanks to an anonymous tip called into CrimeStoppers, the Prattville Police Department has identified and arrested the suspect in an investigation of counterfeit money being passed at area businesses.More >>
A Lowndes County registered sex offender is believed to be on the run in the Montgomery area.More >>
Dothan police are searching for the suspect linked to a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon.More >>
An Auburn man has been arrested after shooting into a home. On Wednesday, Auburn police arrested 32-year-old Clinton Slagle from Auburn on a felony warrant charging him with shooting into an occupied dwelling.More >>
Sylacauga police are investigating a string of house fires in the area.More >>
Montgomery Police say a man has been taken into custody after he fled from special operations officers on Tuesday.More >>
