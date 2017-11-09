Arrest in Dothan drive-by shooting that left man critically injured

An arrest has been made in a Dothan drive-by shooting that left a man in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

Police took 42-year-old Quan Depravious McGhee into custody Thursday in connection with the shooting at the intersection of Fortner Street and Virginia Drive. He was arrested less than two miles from the scene on Tacoma Street.

Police say the victim, Christopher Gordon, had dropped his girlfriend off on Virginia Drive when the shooting happened. As Gordon was sitting in his vehicle at the intersection, police say McGhee pulled next to the SUV and fired multiple shots.

Gordon was shot in the hand and legs. He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police say McGhee is the ex-boyfriend of Gordan's girlfriend and there had been an ongoing dispute between the suspect and victim over her.

Gordon and the woman identified McGhee as the shooter. He is charged with attempted murder.

Police say there were other people in McGhee's vehicle at the time of the shooting and they have other persons of interest they'd like to speak to as part of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

