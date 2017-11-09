Montgomery police: Man who shot into ex-girlfriend's home killed - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery police: Man who shot into ex-girlfriend's home killed by return fire

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A death investigation has been opened after Montgomery police say a man fired at people inside the home of an ex-girlfriend only to be killed when someone returned fire.

Michael McGhee, 28, was pronounced dead outside the front door of the home in the 5100 block of Greensboro Drive around 3 a.m., the police department confirmed.

An investigation shows McGhee walked up to the home of his former girlfriend and fired a gun at those inside after a verbal altercation.

While McGhee was killed, no one in the house was injured.

The police department said it does not generally - as a matter of policy - identify subjects of a death investigation. However, McGhee's name was released because the investigation found he would have faced criminal charges had he survived.

Following its investigation, the police department will turn over its findings to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office for presentation to a grand jury.

