Vietnam vet recounts time in the military

The year was 1970. The Vietnam War was beginning to wind down and Michael Williams was there as a strong, polished 20-year-old.

"That Marine corp uniform was one of the main reasons I joined the Marines," said Williams.

In 2017, 42 years later, Williams leads a quiet life enjoying his retirement from the Montgomery County's Sheriff's Department eight years ago and running his own business in south Montgomery, the Exclusive Club.

"It's all about the fellowship," he said.

Williams reflected on the upcoming Veteran's Day and is grateful that Americans on the whole seem to have a greater appreciation, respect and understanding of what soldiers like him often give up to be in the military.

"A celebration of the past and the present and soldiers who have served and who are serving," he said.

Williams is proud of his time in the Marines, but looks back with one regret; he wishes he had stayed with the service.

"The money was not that great in the military. I just chose to get out," he said.

But as fate would have it, Williams' life took a turn and now he runs a club that caters primarily to the military and law enforcement. All the emblems, posters and flags represent a man proud of all branches of the U.S.Armed Forces. As a testament to his humble spirit, Williams will be thinking about them on Veteran's Day.

"We recognize everyone here," said Williams.

A veteran serving veterans in a brotherhood club, a Marine.. always.

Michael Williams is particularly proud of what happens tomorrow, one day before Veteran's Day, as Nov. 10 is the birthday of the United States Marines.

