Faulkner expands half-price tuition to first responders nationwide

First responders looking for a higher education can now get one at Faulkner University for half the price of tuition.

The university first offered the 50 percent tuition reduction plan to first responders in Alabama in 2016 but is now expanding it nationwide. Law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical service personnel, and most of their department staff members, are included.

“One of the goals of our offer is to give back to those who risk their lives to protect and serve, while also expanding the footprint of Faulkner University across the region and throughout the nation,” Faulkner's Associate Vice President for Executive and Professional Enrollment, Mark Hunt, said.

As with most offers, there are some restrictions. Faulkner has laid out some guidelines that include:

Must satisfy all admission requirements and maintain satisfactory academic progress

Must remain continuously enrolled, including summers, until completion of the degree

Cannot be combined with any other institutional discount, award, grant or scholarship

Enrollment limits may apply in certain programs

Standard fees apply

Must provide a letter from employer on letterhead verifying employment prior to initial enrollment and again prior to every subsequent fall semester.

The offer does not apply to Faulkner Law (Jones School of Law), the MA/MS in Speech Language Pathology, the M.Ed. in Curriculum and Instruction, or to anyone entering as a traditional student on the Montgomery campus. Faulkner retains the right to exclude additional programs without further notice.

Offer not available to residents of Massachusetts or Pennsylvania

Faulkner has campuses in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, and Mobile.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.