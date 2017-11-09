Faulkner expands half-price tuition to first responders nationwide

The school is the third in three weeks to curb social activities in the midst of investigations.More >>
Alabama's search for it's next state schools superintendent begins.More >>
First responders looking for a higher education can now get one at Faulkner University for half the price of tuition.More >>
Officials in Autauga County say they are investigating an ‘inappropriate comment’ that was made at Billingsley High School.More >>
FarmHouse Fraternity and Troy University have finished an investigation into what some call an “offensive” Halloween skit performed by members of the Troy chapter of the fraternity.More >>
There is lots of excitement building as Tuskegee Public Schools prepares for a new playground.More >>
Imagine waking up in a pouring rainstorm and then realizing you have to walk to school. It happens quite often.More >>
Nov. 6 through 12 is National S.T.E.M. Week, a week meant to inspire young people to explore and pursue interests in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.More >>
After nearly two weeks of meetings and discussions, the Montgomery County Board of Education voted Friday against selling Georgia Washington Middle School to the Town of Pike Road.More >>
Since 2000, the number of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder has more than doubled according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Faulkner University is working to change those numbers.More >>
